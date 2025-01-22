Andhra Guv, CM express shock over death of Vedic school students in road accident

Amaravati, Jan 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed their profound grief over the death of three students of a Vedic school in a road accident in Karnataka.

A vehicle carrying 14 students of the Veda Patasala overturned in Sindhanur of Raichur district late on Tuesday night. The students of the Veda Patasala run by Mantralayam Mutt in the Kurnool district were on their way to Hampi to participate in a spiritual event there.

Three students Abhilash, Sucheendra and Aryavandan, all aged between 18 - 22 years, died on the spot. Vehicle driver Shiva too died in the mishap. The injured were shifted to Sindhanur and Raichur government hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of the three students and assured support to the families of the deceased students and the driver. He asked the officials to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured students.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the Veda students who are deeply saddened by the untimely death of their promising future. We will support the Veda students who lost their lives in the accident as well as the driver's family,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Governor Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief over the death of four persons, including three students of Veda Patasala. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has also expressed shock over the death of three students and the driver. “It is learnt that the students of the Veda school in Mantralayam were on their way to Hampi for worship when the accident took place. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The state government stands by the families of the deceased and the injured,” said Pawan Kalyan.

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the death of the three Vedic students and the driver. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the government to provide the best medical treatment for the injured.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the victims were travelling from Mantralayam in Kurnool district to Hampi for a religious event. Their vehicle overturned, leading to the loss of four lives.

YS Jagan expressed his grief over the tragic accident and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace. He also appealed to the government to stand by their families during this difficult time.

