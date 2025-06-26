Andhra CM tells Finance Dept to give priority to capital expenditure

Amaravati, June 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the Finance Department to give priority to capital expenditure.

He emphasised that funds received from the Central Government under various schemes should be directed towards capital expenditure.

Highlighting the importance of capital investment, the Chief Minister stated that in addition to welfare programs, greater emphasis must be placed on capital expenditure that drives wealth creation and revenue generation. He instructed officials to prioritize such high-impact projects going forward.

The Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive review of the State Finance Department at his camp office. The review, attended by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and senior department officials, covered the financial status of the state, including revenue, expenditure, and fund allocation.

The Chief Minister assessed monthly spending on welfare programs, including pensions, and held detailed discussions on the funding requirements for upcoming developmental projects and the implementation of various schemes. He emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate availability of funds to support these initiatives.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to explore funding options through NABARD and to prioritize expenditure in the Panchayati Raj Department.

Meanwhile, the state government has finalised tenders for construction of Integrated State Secretariat and HOD Towers in state capital Amaravati.

NCC Limited has bagged the tender for constructing Integrated Secretariat and HOD office (GAD Tower) at a cost of Rs.882.47 crore.

Shahpoorji Pallonji Group secured the tender for constructing HOD Towers 1 and 2. These towers will be built at a cost of Rs.1,487.11 crore

Larsen & Toubro got the tender constructing HOD Towers 3 and 4. The construction will be taken up at a cost of Rs.1,303.85 crore.

The state government directed Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to entrust works to L1 bidders. Municipal Administration Chief Secretary S. Suresh Kumar issued the orders in this regard.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.