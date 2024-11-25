Andhra CM calls for turning every house into solar power generation centre

Amaravati, Nov 25 (IANS) Every house and office in Andhra Pradesh should be equipped with solar energy, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday while calling for steps towards achieving self-reliance in power generation and consumption.

During a review meeting on the 'Solarisation' programme taken up as part of encouraging solar power generation, the Chief Minister felt that the state should turn into a solar power centre.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to immediately implement the plans to utilize solar energy to the maximum extent possible.

The Chief Minister was confident that the state could achieve tremendous results in solar power generation with the special atmospheric conditions prevailing in the state. He wanted the officials to explain to the people in detail the advantages of utilising solar power and thus reach the targets set as part of the 'Solarisation'.

The state should improve such that the consumers not only utilise the power for domestic needs generated through the solar system atop their houses but also can earn additional revenue by selling the surplus power, the Chief Minister observed.

There is every need to bring awareness among the people on this matter and take the Central schemes of PM Surya Ghar and Kusum closer to the people, he added.

The officials made a PowerPoint presentation on taking Kuppam as a pilot project in this matter and also installing the solar power generation plants atop the houses of all the SCs and STs. They also explained the possibilities of making all the government offices in the state solar power-consuming centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the Muft Bijili Yojana scheme on February 13 this year and set a target of bringing at least one crore houses into its orbit. The officers told the Chief Minister that of these one crore houses, they have decided to implement the scheme in at least 30 lakh houses in the state.

The officials also informed Chandrababu that there is a possibility of installing solar panels in 14,94,453 agricultural pump sets in the state under the PM Kusum scheme. They have set a target of 3572 megawatts of power generation in phase-one under the Kusum scheme.

The Chief Minister told the officials to take these schemes much ahead at a faster pace and provide an opportunity for the people to earn additional revenue through power marketing instead of paying heavy power bills.

