Ancelotti sets deadline for a decision on his future at Madrid

Madrid, May 3 (IANS) With the 2024/25 season nearing an end, a lot of speculation is surrounding Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s future at the club as the Italian has been linked with a move to the Brazil national team. Ancelotti insists he is currently fully focused on the La Liga season, which ends on May 25 and will announce his and the club’s decision only after the season.

"I can clarify. I have a lot of affection for my club, my players, and my fans, just as I respect them. I will speak about my future on the 25th, and not before,” said Ancelotti.

When further pressed on the topic, Ancelotti said that he would not allow his relationship with the club to turn sour and hopes for a ‘fantastic farewell' whenever he decides to say goodbye.

“I can’t tell you what will happen, but I have never had problems with Real Madrid. And I will never fight with the club. My goodbye, whenever it happens in 2025, 2026, or 2030, it will be fantastic because I love this club and the club loves me,” he said.

Despite securing two La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies, and several other accolades during his second tenure with Los Blancos, recent defeats and the absence of silverware this season have raised questions about Ancelotti's future.

Real Madrid's campaign has been disappointing this season, as they have already lost the finals of the Copa del Rey and a quarterfinal defeat in the Champions League.

Although Real Madrid's hold on the La Liga title appears increasingly uncertain, they still retain a mathematical chance of claiming the trophy. They trail Barcelona FC by four points with five matches remaining, including a crucial El Clasico on May 11, a fixture that could prove decisive, potentially allowing Barcelona to secure the title.

This will leave Madrid's position vacant for the Club World Cup, which will be held in the USA this summer. Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp are said to be the front-runners for the job.

Ancelotti also joked with the media, stating he knows all they want to do is talk about his future, but he does not care about that.

"I understand that you want to talk about my future, but I don't. It's simple. It's a lack of communication with you. I know perfectly well what I have to do, what I'm going to do, and what I'm doing, which isn't talking about my future today. I know I'm disappointing you today, but I don't care," joked Ancelotti.

