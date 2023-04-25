Anand Mohan Singh to be released after remission in IAS officer murder case

Patna, April 24 (IANS) The Bihar Law Department on Monday issued a list of prisoners due for release, on remission, including Bahubali leader Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving life imprisonment in connection with the lynching of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah in Muzaffarpur in 1994.

The list had Anand Mohan's name on 11th position. He is currently on parole for the marriage of his son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand.

The former MP, who has already completed 14 years in jail in the murder case, is to be released on the basis of good behaviour. With this, he will return to jail on April 25 to complete the formalities and finally come out on April 26.

Krishnaiah, the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was killed when supporters of underworld don Chotan Shukla, carrying his dead body to the cremation ground, attacked on his car and lynched him. Anand Mohan was part of the funeral procession and police of Muzaffarpur charge sheeted him for provoking the supporters for the lynching.

A trial court had sentenced the Bahubali leader to death but he appealed in Patna High Court, which commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment. He had also appealed in the Supreme Court but it had upheld the high court verdict.

Besides Anand Mohan, 26 more persons were set for release, including another Bahubali leader Raj Ballabh Yadav who was serving jail term in a rape case.

Other prisoners who are benefited under this process are identified as Dastgir Khan, 74, Pappu Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh, 43, Ashok Yadav, 46, Shivji Yadav, 42, Kirath Yadav, 65, Collector Paswan alias Gurferan, 40, Kishundev Rai, 65, Surendra Sharma, 68, Devnandan Nonia, 49, Ram Pravesh Singh, 69, Vijay Singh alias Munna Singh, 59, Ramadhar Ram, 50, Patiram Rai, 93, Hridayanarayan Sharma alias Babun Sharma, 55, Manoj Prasad, 67, Panchanand Paswan alias Pancha, 43, Jitendra Singh, 78, Chandeshwari Yadav, 83, Khelawan Yadav, 85, Allahudin Ansari, 42, Halim Ansari, 37, Akhtar Ansari, 52), Khudbuddin, 36, Sikandar Mahto, 44, and Awadhesh Mandal, 42.

