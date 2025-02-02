Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhawan opens for public viewing

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The renowned Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan, previously known as the Mughal Gardens, has opened on Sunday for public viewing, an official said, adding that people would be able to visit for six days a week except on Monday.

The garden would be open for visitors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. excluding Mondays, which are maintenance days. Bookings can be made on the website of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has described this year’s Udyan Utsav as a landscaping marvel featuring a vibrant display of Tulips, Daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily, and various rare seasonal flowers.

An official said that the focal point will be the floral arrangements of tulips and over 100 varieties of roses.

Located in the heart of Delhi, Rashtrapati Bhawan is easily accessible from all parts of the national capital and its adjoining cities through public transportation and the Delhi Metro.

Two major metro stations are located nearby, providing convenient access for visitors: Central Secretariat Metro Station: 2.0 km; and Shivaji Stadium Metro Station: 2.0 km.

Amrit Udyan also offers special access days dedicated to specific groups. Differently-abled persons will be able to visit on March 26; Personnel from defence, paramilitary, and police forces can visit on March 27; women and tribal women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) can visit on March 28 while senior citizens will be able to visit on March 29.

Amrit Udyan comprises of East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden.

Additional gardens were developed during the tenure of former presidents A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind. These include Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

The public can also explore various attractions, such as Bal Vatika—an exclusively curated garden for children featuring the story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, and Nature’s classroom.

Additionally, the Bonsai and Circular Gardens showcase a diverse array of flora and fauna.

A food court is also available for refreshments, and ongoing exhibitions add to the overall experience for the public.

