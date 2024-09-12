Amitabh reminisces shooting with a Lilliputian horse for song 'Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recalled the shooting experience of the song "Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar" from the 1977 movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony', sharing how it was difficult for them to shoot with the Lilliputian horse.

In a throwback video that is doing rounds on the internet shows Big B recalling the shoot of the song alongside Parveen Babi.

Amitabh says, "Ek gaana tha jo ki Parveen Babi ke sath ek chote se tange par picturise kiya gaya tha. Usme jo ghoda tha wo chota sa Lilliputian ghoda hota hai. Kyonki producer Manmohan Desai sahab ko ye particular type of ghoda chahiye tha us sequence ke liye to iss ghode ko Pune se manwagaya." (There was a song which was picturised on a horse with Parveen Babi. The horse that was in the song was a bit like a Lilliputian horse. Because producer Manmohan Desai wanted this particular type of horse he brought this horse from Pune for the sequence.)

He went on to say, "Kahin par unko dikha usko yahan mangwaya. Uske ek tange par jot diya gaya, aur ham dono ko usme baitha diya gaya.. aur jab kabhi bhi usko chalne ke liye kahe to jaha camera hota tha wo udhar jata hi nahi tha. Wo camera ko dekh karke about turn karke dusri taraf chala jata tha." (He was given a yoke, and both of us were made to sit in it… whenever we asked him to walk, he did not go to the place where the camera was. He turned around and walked the other way.)

"Usko ham log ne bahut khana khilaya, bahut fuslaya, bahut koshish ki ki maan jaaye, lekin wo nahi hua. Fir Manmohan Desai ne kaha ki jidhar camera rakhate hain wo usko dekh ke dar jata hai.. is wajah se kyun na ek fake camera waha rakh de aur asli camera idhar rakhe taki jab wo fake camera dekhe to idhar mudega to hamara shot ho jaega. Lekin wo jo ghoda tha wo ham se jyada hoshiyar tha. Wo na idhar gaya, na udhar gaya," Amitabh added.

The movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony' was directed and produced by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan.

The film starred an ensemble cast of Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran and Jeevan.

