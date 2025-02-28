Amit Shah orders action against Bangladeshis in Delhi; seeks water-logging action plan

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with water-logging by and asked Delhi Police to step up action against the network of Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders.

Chairing a review meeting on Delhi’s law and order situation, HM Shah said that only mutual cooperation between Delhi Police and the Delhi government can help make Delhi an ideal Capital.

Calling the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders a threat to national security, HM Shah issued instructions for their identification and deportation.

He suggested joint efforts between police and the Delhi government on traffic management, strengthening the infrastructure of law enforcement, women and child empowerment, cooperation between civic departments, curbing corruption, community policing, maintenance and integration of CCTV cameras.

HM Shah directed that to prevent traffic jams caused by bus breakdowns, DTC should deploy QRTs and coordinate with other departments to seek immediate help and reduce the response time in removing the obstruction to the traffic.

He gave suggestions to strengthen the safety of women, children and senior citizens and improve law and order in the national capital and controlling crime were discussed in detail.

Those present included Home Minister of Delhi Government Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and several senior officials of Union Home Ministry, Delhi government and Delhi Police.

The Home Minister expressed hope that the double engine government of Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister directed Delhi Police that strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders get documents made and facilitates their stay here.

HM Shah said that it should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach.

Home Minister said that DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organize public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public.

He said that efforts should be made to make Mandoli and Tihar jails of Delhi as model jails. He asked Delhi Police to start the process of recruitment for additional posts soon. He said that for quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases, the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.