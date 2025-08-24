Amit Shah inaugurates Speakers' Conference, says Vitthalbhai Patel laid foundation of legislative traditions

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the All India Speakers' Conference 2025 -- the two-day national event marking a historic moment commemorating the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body.

The event was held at the Delhi Assembly, where the Home Minister hailed Veer Vitthalbhai Patel for laying the foundation of the democracy based on Indian values.

Organised under the leadership of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the conference witnessed participation from Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies across India, as well as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils from across several states of the nation.

Additionally, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma also attended the event.

The Home Minister also released a special commemorative postage stamp in honour of Vitthalbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah said, "Veer Vitthalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body kick-started our legislative history. Today, all the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies across India, as well as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils, are present here, making it a historic event."

"It is a matter of pride for us that today we have gathered here on the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body. We should remember that in this House, several senior revolutionaries of India's freedom struggle have been members of this House and contributed towards it," he said.

The Home Minister recalled the terms of the Mahamana Malviya, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Deshbandu Chiranjandas, who he said, "presented the hopes of the people for the nation in front of the House."

Praising Vitthalbhai Patel, HM Shah said, "Gujarat gave us two such brothers, one Sardar Patel worked day and night shoulder to shoulder with Gandhiji in the freedom movement, and the other brother Vithalbhai Patel laid the foundation of India's legislative traditions and worked to create today's democracy. He laid a foundation to run the democracy based on Indian values."

Additionally, HM Shah inaugurated a unique exhibition showcasing the 100+ year journey of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, formerly the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, which later became the Central Legislative Assembly and eventually evolved into the first Parliament of India.

He also urged the attendees to organise an exhibition based on Vitthalbhai Patel's life journey, which would inspire the youth about the works that the first Indian Speaker of the legislative body carried out.

The event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration on legislative practices, democratic values, and parliamentary procedures.

The conference focuses on key themes such as the strengthening of democratic institutions, the role of legislative bodies in a federal structure, and the legacy of parliamentary pioneers like Vitthalbhai Patel.

Focusing on digital innovations, including AI-enabled tools, the conference aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in lawmaking.

