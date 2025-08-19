Amid heavy rains in Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis directs all agencies to be on alert

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Amid heavy and incessant rains and floods across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday instructed all agencies to be on alert mode to control the situation.

“The district collectors have been asked to provide immediate assistance in case of loss of life, livestock and damage to houses. Panchnamas should also be done immediately for the damage to agriculture, and action has been taken to provide compensation as per the norms of NDRF,” he told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting to review the situation arising out of heavy rains.

Fadnavis said that there is prima facie information that crops on about 12 to 14 lakh acres in the state have been affected.

“The intensity of the rains has not subsided yet. Therefore, instructions have been given to NDRF, SDRF and various disaster management agencies to be alert and coordinate. In accordance with the information received from the weather stations, alerts are being given to the citizens of the state about the rain every three hours. A cloudburst-like situation has arisen in the Nanded district. Initial reports indicate that eight people have died. All disaster control rooms in the state have been instructed to remain alert and maintain coordination regarding information sharing,” he added.

“The state is experiencing heavy rainfall. Due to this, the discharge from various irrigation projects is being monitored. For this, coordination is being maintained with projects in neighbouring states regarding the discharge of water. We are also getting a good response from those states. Contact has been made, especially for more discharge from Hippargi. Coordination is also being made with the water resources departments of Telangana,” said the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been hit the hardest by the heavy rains. The rains have been continuing since Monday.

“It is a fact that water has accumulated in many low-lying areas. But all the systems of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, along with the state machinery, are working in coordination. The services of suburban local trains were disrupted for a few hours. All agencies concerned are doing their utmost to control this entire situation. As a precaution, offices in the Mumbai city area were also given a holiday,” he added.

A red alert had already been issued for Vasai and Palghar due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. This low-pressure area will cause heavy rainfall. But where and how much rainfall is falling on it? A system has been set up to send alerts in this regard every three hours, said a government release.

“There is heavy rain in the catchment areas of many rivers in the state. Due to this, some rivers have reached the danger mark. However, in Mumbai, the Mithi River crossed the danger level. Due to this, about 400 people had to be shifted to a safe place. But now the situation is under control. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is keeping an eye on the situation in Mumbai city. He has also visited the Mithi River area. It is a fact that there has been a mess in removing silt from the Mithi River. Now, strange and miraculous things are coming out about it. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will now have to take action to remove the silt again, and orders have also been given in this regard,” said the Chief Minister.

