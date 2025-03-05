American dream is surging, bigger and better: Trump

Washington, March 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump, in his first address to a joint session of Congress, said the "American dream was unstoppable" and his country was on the verge of a comeback "the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again".

The president hailed the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarizing bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war -- whatever the cost.

"We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years -- and we are just getting started," Trump said to frequent chants from loyal lawmakers of "USA, USA!"

"Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions - a record to restore common sense, safety, optimism and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it."

The 78-year-old President said he was "just getting started" on his radical plans to reshape the country.

"The American Dream is surging -- bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again," he said.

Trump also set out his vision on the economy -- even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico is giving jitters to world markets.

During his address, Trump took aim at Democrats for their lack of support, accusing them of refusing to acknowledge his achievements no matter what he does.

“There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy, or to stand, or smile or applaud,” he remarked.

He went further, stating, “I could find a cure to a very devastating disease,” and they would still withhold their support...It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way,” he added.

Addressing Congress, Trump wasted no time highlighting his electoral victory, claiming it gave him “a mandate like has not been seen in many decades.

His remarks were met with loud cheers and chants of “USA!” from Republicans, while some lawmakers responded with boos.

Pointing to his win, Trump described the electoral map as one that “reads almost completely red for Republican.”

