American basketballer Colson leaves Maccabi Tel Aviv for Fenerbahce

Jerusalem, June 29 (IANS) American basketball player Bonzie Colson has left Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv and joined Turkish champions Fenerbahce, the two Euroleague clubs said in separate statements on Friday.

The 28-year-old forward decided to move to the Turkish side although his contract with Maccabi was supposed to expire only at the end of the upcoming season.

According to Israeli media, Fenerbahce compensated Maccabi with 400,000 U.S. dollars for the move.

Reports added that Colson will earn about 1.5 million dollars per season in Türkiye under a two-year contract, with an option for a third season.

Colson played for Maccabi in the past two seasons and won the Israeli Super League championship twice. He also played 79 Euroleague games with the team, averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

"These past two seasons I have developed unforgettable memories and everlasting friendships that will be with me forever," Colson wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Maccabi and the beautiful city of Tel Aviv will always hold a special place in my heart," he added.

Colson played college basketball at Notre Dame and took part in eight NBA games for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019. His European career included Darussafaka, SIG Strasbourg, and Karsiyaka before joining Maccabi.

According to Israeli media reports, former NBA guard Wade Baldwin, who played two years with Colson at Maccabi, will also join Fenerbahce on a two-year contract.

