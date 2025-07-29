Ambaji set to become model temple town under Rs 1,632 crore master plan

Gandhinagar, July 29 (IANS) The Gujarat government has approved the implementation of Rs 1,632 crore master plan to transform Ambaji, one of India's most revered Shaktipeeths, into a benchmark model temple town.

The project, to be executed in two phases, aims to integrate spirituality with modern infrastructure while preserving the sanctity and environmental integrity of the sacred site.

At the heart of the plan is the construction of a 'Shakti Corridor', linking Ambaji Mandir with Gabbar Hill, believed to be the site where Goddess Sati's heart fell. This corridor will feature an interactive spiritual pathway, immersive galleries, and mythological murals to enrich the pilgrim experience. The development includes expansion of Chachar Chowk by three times its current size, beautification of sacred lakes, and upgraded access routes to enhance crowd flow and safety.

Designed with a 50-year vision, the plan focuses on the redevelopment of existing facilities, the construction of multi-level parking, pilgrim accommodations, underpasses, and the creation of zones like Divya Darshan Plaza, Shakti Chowk, and event plazas for festivals and Garba celebrations.

A major highlight is the integration of tech-enabled infrastructure for safe and accessible navigation across temple complexes. The first phase, costing around Rs 950 crore, will begin soon with primary works including the Shakti Corridor, a light-and-sound-equipped Gabbar Arrival Plaza, and other core amenities. The second phase, with an investment of ₹682 crore, will focus on developing Gabbar temple premises, Mansarovar surroundings, and the Sati Sarovar zone.

The master plan envisions Ambaji not just as a religious site but as a spiritually immersive destination of global standards, with sustainability and heritage conservation at its core.

The Ambaji Temple, located in the Danta taluka of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and holds immense significance in Hindu mythology.

Legend has it that the heart of Goddess Sati fell here when Lord Shiva carried her body in grief. Unlike most temples, there is no idol in the sanctum; instead, a sacred Shree Yantra, carved on a natural rock, is worshipped, symbolising the divine feminine energy.

