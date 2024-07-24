Amarnath Yatra proceeding peacefully, another batch of pilgrims leaves for Valley

Jammu, July 24 (IANS) The ongoing Amarnath Yatra has been proceeding peacefully since it started on June 29 as another batch of 2,907 pilgrims left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Valley on Wednesday morning in two escorted convoys.

“First escorted convoy carrying 1,134 Yatris in 41 vehicles left for north Kashmir Baltal base camp while the second escorted convoy carrying 1,773 Yatris in 62 vehicles left for south Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp. Both convoys left Jammu at 4.40 A.M. today”, officials said.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in Kashmir Himalayas.

Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route or the north Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 km-long and it takes Yatris four to five days to reach the shrine.

The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 km-long and it takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘darshan’ and return to the base camp.

