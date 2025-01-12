Amad misses out on starting XI for Man Utd in FA Cup clash vs Arsenal

London, Jan 12 (IANS) Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has missed out on starting in the third round of the FA Cup against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday due to a "small issue".

Ruben Amorim has made two changes to the side that performed impressively in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Altay Bayindir takes Andre Onana's place in goal and Alejandro Garnacho gets a nod ahead of Amad in attack.

"Amad (Diallo) had a small issue during the week and I like the way Garnacho plays - he is playing well. The way he is training we felt it was a good opportunity to see Garnacho start the game,” Amorim told BBC ahead of the match.

Amad has signed a new contract that will extend his stay with Manchester United until 2030. The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has made 50 appearances and scored nine goals since joining the club in 2021. So far this season, he has scored six goals and contributed seven assists.

The last time these two teams met was in the Premier League in December at the same venue, when Amorim’s side was undone by the relentless set-piece routine by Arsenal. The Gunners scored both goals from corners in the 2-0 win.

Amorim went on to add they will be focusing on the set-pieces, particularly in the game. "We are focused on being competitive on the small things and on the set-pieces. That's a tough thing to beat this team in that department. We have to show more aggression in the final third. We have a great history in this competition and we want to win."

Starting Lineups:

Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard (c); Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz.

United: Altay Bayindir, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diego Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund

