With 'allies' going their individual ways, INDIA a non-starter in WB

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) With every passing day, it is becoming evident that there is no chance of the opposition Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) taking a concrete shape in the context of West Bengal..

The development over the week that just passed, made things even more evident that the concept of ruling Trinamool Congress, CPI(M)- led Left Front and Congress coming together in the same platform is a utopian concept in West Bengal's perspective.

On one hand, the CPI(M) in the recently concluded central committee meeting had made it clear that it will remain immune from the INDIA concept in West Bengal.

The central committee was virtually compelled to take a decision on such lines as the representatives in the committee from West Bengal updated the leadership over the growing grievance among the grassroots level party workers in the state over the presence of party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury on the same dais and same frame with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the INDIA alliance meetings in Patna and Bengaluru.

The very next day, the Chief Minister also gave some clear indications on the same lines as she accused CPI(M) and Congress of maintaining double standards at state and national levels on this INDIA alliance issue.

She also said that while at the national level an attempt is on to forge an grand anti- BJP alliance, Congress and CPI(M) in West Bengal is having a clandestine understanding in West Bengal against Trinamool Congress.

“They should be ashamed of themselves. There should be a minimum political honesty. Every party should follow a definite line of political ideology. If they continue with this strategy then I will also be forced to say that Trinamool Congress is also against Congress and BJP in West Bengal,” Banerjee said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state Congress president and five-time party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chwdhury continued with his scathing attacks against the Trinamool Congress and the Chief minister of the ruling party's onslaught against the leaders and workers of the opposition parties.

The state leadership of both CPI(M) and Congress continue to describe Trinamool Congress as an indirect beneficiary of the BJP.

The saffron leadership in the state, especially the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, has continued with his call to grassroots-level Congress and CPI(M) workers to either join BJP or develop an independent forum against ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Political observers and analysts believe that the concept of INDIA alliance giving a shape in West Bengal was impractical since the beginning and that impractical situation is becoming evident with every passing day.

While the CPI(M) being traditionally the arch political rival of Trinamool Congress can never have a seat sharing agreement with the latter and that too at a time when the party has started witnessing the revival of their traditional vote bank.

Just keeping the sentiments of the grassroots level party workers and continuing dedicated vote bank, feel observers, CPI(M) leadership can even speak in a milder note about Trinamool Congress.

As regards to Congress, a seat sharing agreement with Trinamool Congress will mean that it will be able to contest only from two seats of Malda (South) and Berhampore, where there are sitting Congress MPs.

On the other hand, a seat sharing agreement with the CPI(M) will keep Congress in a better bargaining shape ending up with at least seven seats.

Moreover, since Trinamool Congress was formed by breaking away from Congress and considering the massive bloodbath in the recently concluded panchayat polls in the state, an understanding with the state’s ruling party can have a negative impact on the continuing dedicated vote bank of the country's oldest national party.

As regards Trinamool Congress, feel political observers, since West Bengal is the only stronghold state for it the leadership would like to contest from at least 40 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state sacrificing a maximum two seats for Congress, there too the seat sharing equation does not sound practical.

--IANS

src/ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.