All preparations in place for Kerala’s investor meet in Chennai

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 ( IANS) All arrangements are in place for the Kerala investor meet to be held in Chennai on Thursday which will be chaired by state Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who will lead a team of top officials from the state government.

Kerala is boosting its efforts to attract investors and Rajeeve will interact with top investors in Chennai by showcasing the opportunities in Kerala in diverse sectors.

The meeting, organized jointly by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Confederation of Indian Industry will have a string of investors.

The interaction is aimed at promoting Kerala’s industrial climate and brief investors and entrepreneurs about the current investment opportunities in the state and the policy initiatives of the government. The sectors in focus include aerospace & defence, AI & robotics, biotechnology & life sciences, EV, electronics design & manufacturing, food processing, Information Technology, logistics, maritime & shipbuilding, medical equipment, packaging, R & D,renewable energy and recycling & waste management.

This meet comes after Kerala recently received accolades with the NITI Aayog ranking it first in the Sustainable Development Goals index.

The state boasts of a thriving startup ecosystem as well, with a growth rate of 254 per cent as revealed in The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024.

