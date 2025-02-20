Alka Lamba targets Nitish Kumar, vows to oust NDA govt in Bihar

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) Congress National Women's President Alka Lamba launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, claiming that the NDA government in Bihar will be overthrown in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections.

Lamba, who arrived in Patna to a grand welcome by Congress workers, asserted that Nitish Kumar will not be the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Alka Lamba announced that she would hold a Bihar State Women's Congress Executive Meeting on Friday, where a detailed strategy for the 2025 elections would be prepared.

She emphasised that Congress is fully committed to strengthening its base in Bihar and will launch an aggressive campaign across the state.

"I will visit every district and every Lok Sabha constituency in the next few days and we will do whatever it takes to overthrow this government. We would strengthen the position in Bihar especially among women and will strategise a complete plan for the 2025 elections,” Lamba said.

Lamba accuses the Nitish Kumar government of failing to deliver on promises made to women in the state.

She claimed that the NDA government in Bihar has done nothing for women's welfare, stating: "They make promises but do nothing. We will do everything for women."

She dismissed the NDA’s target of winning 225 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, drawing a parallel with the NDA’s failure to reach its 400-seat goal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: "Last time, Nitish Kumar’s party finished third in Bihar. The same will happen again. NDA would struggle here."

Alka Lamba endorsed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s women’s welfare scheme, stating: “If Tejashwi Yadav is promising the Mahila Samman Yojana in Bihar, we fully support him as a coalition partner. Our government will come, and we will provide every facility to women."

Lamba also congratulated Rekha Gupta, the new Delhi Chief Minister, but warned that her tenure might not be smooth: "The path of Chief Minister is not easy in Delhi. History shows that Madanlal Khurana, Saheb Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj couldn’t complete their terms. Sheila Dikshit lost power due to the Nirbhaya case. If anything happens in Delhi regarding women’s safety, I will personally take a stand against her."

Alka Lamba threatened to stage a massive protest if the Women’s Reservation Bill is not implemented in the upcoming Budget Session: "If the government does not implement it, the National Women Congress will surround the Parliament on this issue."

