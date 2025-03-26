Alastair Cook to return to competitive cricket for World Championship of Legends

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Former England captain Alastair Cook has announced eturn to competitive cricket, joining the England Champions squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends to be held at Edgbaston in July 2025.

Cook, who bid farewell to international cricket in 2018 as England’s highest Test run-scorer, will reunite with his long-time comrade and white-ball icon Eoin Morgan, who is set to lead the England Champions in this tournament.

“It is great to be back playing for my country. I am really looking forward to being back on the field with Eoin and the other guys. The World Championship of Legends is providing the chance to be back involved with cricket at its best. I can’t wait!" Cook said.

The tournament has attracted several former cricketing greats, further enhancing its appeal. With Cook’s inclusion, England Champions have added immense experience and solidity to their squad.

Morgan welcomed Cook with open arms, saying, "Having Alastair back is not just about cricket, it’s about camaraderie, history, and creating new memories. We’re not just playing the game—we’re honouring it."

In a career spanning 161 Test matches, Cook amassed 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35, including 33 centuries. His return to cricket is expected to bring a new level of excitement to the World Championship of Legends, as he gears up to face some of the finest players from around the world once again.

Praveen Sharma, owner of the England Champions, shared his pride in the team’s strengthening squad, “This is more than just a team announcement—it’s history in motion. With Cook and Morgan at the helm, England Champions is ready to take the WCL by storm.”

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of WCL, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "Having a player of Sir Alastair Cook’s calibre join the World Championship of Legends will be a tremendous boost for the tournament. His legendary status will undoubtedly elevate the competition and bring immense value to the England Champions team."

