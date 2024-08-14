Al-Qassam Brigades launch rockets from Gaza at Tel Aviv

Gaza/Jerusalem, Aug 14 (IANS) Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has launched two rockets from Gaza at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

"We launched two rockets of M-90 at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli violations against civilians in Gaza," said al-Qassam on Tuesday in a press statement.

Avichai Adraee, Spokesman of the Israeli army, said in a press statement that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip and fell into the sea in central Israel. No alerts were activated.

At the same time, another shell was detected being fired, but it did not violate Israeli sovereignty, Adraee added.

The last time Hamas targeted central Israel with rockets was in May, Xinhua news agency reported.

The media reported that explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, but Israeli media reported no casualties.

Hamas continues to insist that truce talks concerning Gaza should focus on a deal already discussed with Israel and mediators. In response, Israeli airstrikes killed 19 Palestinians in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medical sources.

The US indicated on Monday that it expects the peace talks scheduled for Thursday to proceed as planned and that a ceasefire agreement remains a possibility. The media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel on Tuesday for discussions in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel.

The Israeli government has confirmed it will send a delegation to Thursday's talks. However, Hamas has requested a viable plan to implement a previously accepted proposal, rather than engaging in further negotiations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.