Akasa Air starts Delhi-Darbhanga flight service

Patna, April 4 (IANS) In a major boost to air connectivity in North Bihar, Akasa Air launched its first flight from Delhi to Darbhanga on Friday.

The flight departed from Delhi Airport at 9:00 a.m. and arrived at Darbhanga Airport at 10:55 a.m. The same flight returned to Delhi from Darbhanga at 11:30 a.m. and reached Delhi at 1:25 p.m. The travel duration was approximately 1 hour and 55 minutes.

The Revenue and Land Reforms Minister of the Bihar government, Sanjay Saraogi, personally welcomed passengers arriving on the first Akasa flight at Darbhanga Airport.

He also handed over the boarding pass to departing passengers, marking the start of this important air route.

The new Delhi-Darbhanga flight service will greatly benefit travellers, businesspersons, and students commuting between Bihar and the national capital.

With Akasa Air launching its Delhi-Darbhanga flight, plans are already in motion to start a Mumbai-Darbhanga route soon. Saraogi met Akasa Airlines’ director, who assured that Darbhanga-Mumbai services will be launched soon.

“More airline operations for Darbhanga will increase competition among them and it would significantly reduce fares and improve services for travellers,” Saraogi said.

"When SpiceJet started its operation, Darbhanga-Delhi fares soared to Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 and now with Akasa Airlines, pre-booked tickets are available for just Rs 4,200- Rs 4,400. The lowest fare from Delhi to Darbhanga was Rs 2,700, which is a huge relief for budget travellers,” he added.

Ankur Gupta, a Darbhanga resident and Akasa passenger, said, “The airline staff were courteous, and the onboard experience was amazing. Most importantly, Akasa’s fares are much lower than others. This is a huge relief for people like us!"

At present, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and now Akasa are operating from Darbhanga airport. Darbhanga is becoming a major aviation hub for North Bihar, connecting key metro cities affordably. The upcoming Mumbai flight will further boost travel and business opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a special focus on enhancing regional air connectivity across the country, especially in Bihar, ensuring affordable travel options for passengers.

Darbhanga Airport, the gateway of North Bihar, remains the only airport with direct flight connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the civil enclave at Darbhanga Airport costing Rs 910 crore on October 20 last year, marking a significant milestone in Bihar’s aviation growth. To further boost connectivity, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the 2025 Union Budget, announced three greenfield airports in Bihar.

Additionally, expansion plans are underway for Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, Patna, and with a new terminal almost complete, it is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Bihta Airport is also set to enhance connectivity near Patna.

Purnea Airport, a dream project of PM Narendra Modi to link the Seemanchal region, is progressing at a rapid pace.

Presently, commercial flight operations take place at Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga Airports in Bihar. With these initiatives, the Modi government aims to transform Bihar’s aviation sector, promoting economic growth, tourism, and accessibility for people across the state.

