Akali Dal stages statewide protests over ‘tardy’ paddy procurement in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday held sit-in protests at all constituencies in Punjab to protest the discrimination being done unto farmers for participating in the protests against now repealed three black laws by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state and the BJP-led central government.

The protests, which received a good response, witnessed SAD workers condemning both the state and the Central governments for failing to procure paddy and forcing farmers to sell short of the minimum support price (MSP) as well as failing to release adequate DAP fertiliser to farmers for the forthcoming wheat sowing season.

The protests were followed by the presentation of memorandums to respective Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates. The memorandums held the AAP government responsible for failing to make arrangements for the smooth procurement of paddy.

It said the government did not coordinate with the government to ensure the movement of last year’s paddy stocks out of the state to create the necessary warehouse space for this year’s crop.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also encouraged farmers to sow early varieties like PR126 but did not ensure supply of quality seed to farmers leading to transplanting of hybrid paddy varieties promoted by unscrupulous elements,” it said.

The memorandum also condemned the manner in which the AAP government allowed the imposition of cuts on farmers in connivance with state officials leading to the sale of paddy between Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,200 per quintal against the minimum support price of Rs 2,320.

Leaders while participating in the protests said lakhs of metric tonnes of paddy were lying in the procurement centres and could be destroyed in case of rains.

“Farmers are being harassed and are forced to camp in mandis for days altogether. They are also being forced to sell short of the MSP. This situation has even endangered the forthcoming wheat crop and is likely to delay wheat sowing in large parts of the state and affect the yield of the coming wheat crop,” the leaders said.

