Ajit Pawar sounds bugle for upcoming Maha local polls, urges cadres to gird up

Shirdi, Jan 19 (IANS) NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday sounded the bugle for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra while asking the cadres to gear up with a resolve to continue the party’s victory march, especially after thumping win in the recently concluded Assembly election.

In his concluding speech at the two-day Navsankalp Shibir held here, Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by working president Praful Patel, state chief Sunil Tatkare, former minister Dilip Walse Patil among others, said, "We should all remember that the coming era should belong to the NCP.”

Ajit Pawar took the class of cadres about how the party should prepare itself for the local and civic body elections and asked them to step up outreach with the voters, increase communication with them and focus on further strengthening the party organisation. “There are elections for municipal corporations and local bodies in the coming period. Every aspirant for the ticket or the party post should select a worker who should be given the responsibility of 25 houses. Considering the average of four votes from each house, the party can reach out to 100 voters. The elections for the municipalities and the Nagar Panchayats will be held ward-wise. The party leaders and cadres need to implement poll management with precision so that it can win seats and thereby increase presence in the local and civic bodies,” he said.

Speaking about the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation election in particular, Ajit Pawar said there will be a four-member ward system. “Now each candidate will have to prepare a batch of 50 workers in every ward it will lead to a force of 200 people that can work and vote for the party,” he added.

He further stated, “If we do proper planning, we will definitely benefit in the upcoming local body elections. The workers should start working swiftly for the growth of the party. To consolidate the party’s position, young men and women should be given an opportunity to work in the party. Remember, the coming era should belong to NCP.”

He said that every office-bearer and cadres should focus on the growth of party organisation in their respective villages and every nook and corner with NCP’s flag and poster. He added that the party’s ideology and thought should reach every household.

He asked the party leaders and cadres to get up early morning and start their work. “Everyone should take note of this. I used to think that I was the one who started work very early in the morning. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with Mahayuti legislators held on January 15 in Mumbai revealed that he sleeps for only three and a half hours, wakes up at 3.30 a.m. and does Yoga every day,” he said. He added that party leaders and cadres should adhere to schedule and devote the said time to organisational work.

