Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s X handle ‘suspended’ for flouting rules

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The X (formerly Twitter) handle of the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others has been suspended for over a fortnight, party leaders alleged here.

A notification is shown on X that the @ncpspeaks1 account has been suspended for violating its rules, though details are not mentioned.

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, with its official X account (@ncpspeaks) had reportedly complained that the splinter group’s X account (@ncpspeaks1) was similar to its own official account.

However, sources in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP claimed that the X account is likely to be restored on Wednesday.

