AITA felicitates Rohan Bopanna as India star gets ready for last Davis Cup hurrah

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS) All India Tennis Association (AITA) felicitated star India player Rohan Bopanna as he prepares for his final Davis Cup appearance during World Group II tie against Morocco, scheduled at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium here on Saturday and Sunday.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by the AITA president Anil Jain, India Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal, who is also the Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar and other AITA officials.

Morocco players were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

The 43-year-old, who is currently seventh in the world in doubles rankings, etched his name in the history books last week by becoming the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam doubles final at the US Open.

Bopanna reached his first major final at the 2010 US Open alongside Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. Since then, he has competed at the Nitto ATP Finals three times with three different partners.

The Indian tennis star, who made his Grand Slam debut in 2006, finally won his maiden tennis major at the 2017 French Open after clinching the mixed doubles title with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski. The win puts him in an elite list of four Indians, besides Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza, to have won a Grand Slam.

Bopanna also made the mixed doubles finals of the 2018 and 2023 Australian Opens with Timea Babos and Sania Mirza, respectively.

