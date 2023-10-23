Airstrikes in Gaza destroy 320 Hamas targets: Israeli intelligence (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 23 (IANS) In a joint statement on Monday, the Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that airstrikes have destroyed 320 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the Israeli forces have destroyed several buildings where the Hamas terrorists were hiding.

The IDF said the targets included tunnels and buildings that doubled up as the local head offices of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The statement also said that IDF destroyed several mortars and anti-tank launchers in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

This, according to the military, is to pave the way for the ground incursion of the Israeli army to the besieged enclave.

Even after the Cairo-Arab Summit and several Middle Eastern nations have appealed to Israel to refrain from further attacks, the Israeli establishment is on course to eliminate Hamas.

However the second round of aid materials have arrived in Gaza from the International aid agencies along the Egyptian border giving relief to the people of Gaza who are without water and food.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.