Air India thanks govt, hospitals for support after AI171 tragedy

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Air India on Sunday expressed deep gratitude to the Central and state governments for their strong support following the tragic crash of flight AI171.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the airline said it was thankful for the "unwavering and exceptional support in every possible way" offered by authorities in the wake of the accident, which claimed the lives of nearly 275 people.

The airline also praised the efforts of doctors, staff, students, and associates at the Civil Hospital and the Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their tireless service and compassion.

Air India acknowledged the contributions of Tata Group companies and said their teams had shown a relentless commitment to helping affected families.

In its statement, the airline confirmed that it has contacted the next of kin of all passengers and crew members, offering condolences and guiding them through the next steps.

More than 400 family members have arrived in Ahmedabad, where Air India teams are assisting them on the ground.

Every affected family has been assigned at least one dedicated caregiver.

The process of handing over the mortal remains and personal belongings of the victims is currently underway.

Air India is also helping with the transportation of the remains out of Gujarat and, where needed, assisting in repatriation.

Supporting the families and loved ones of the deceased remains its top priority, it said.

The airline is closely coordinating with authorities and will continue to share updates as confirmed information becomes available.

"Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres remain open at Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports," the airline stated.

The airline has also provided a helpline—1800 5691 444 for callers within India and +91 80627 79200 for international callers—to help families seeking information.

Air India on Saturday announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic plane crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, as well as to the sole survivor.

This amount is separate from the Rs 1 crore assistance already committed by Tata Sons.

