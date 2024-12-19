AIADMK's EPS flays Stalin over dumping of Kerala medical waste in Tirunelveli

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, K. Palaniswami (EPS), has strongly criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the dumping of medical waste from Kerala in villages in Tirunelveli district.

In a social media post on X, EPS said, “Tamil Nadu is not the dumping ground for anybody,” adding, “The Tamil Nadu CM is eager to shake hands and pose for photos with the Kerala CM, yet he is incapable of upholding the state’s rights in the Mullaiperiyar dispute. He is also unable to prevent the neighboring state from turning Tamil Nadu into their dump yard.”

The former chief minister was referring to Stalin’s recent meeting with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial at Vaikom on December 12, commemorating the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

The AIADMK leader demanded that the DMK government take immediate and appropriate measures to remove hazardous biomedical waste and take strict actions to prevent future occurrences.

EPS shared photos showing biomedical waste dumped in Kallur and Pazhavur villages in Tirunelveli district along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. He alleged that this illegal dumping of medical waste from Kerala has been a long-standing issue in the border areas.

It was reported that large quantities of biomedical, plastic, and food waste from Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre and a private hospital in Kerala were dumped in Kodaganallur and Palavoor villages of Tirunelveli. The waste included hazardous materials such as used syringes, PPE kits, and medical records containing sensitive personal information, raising serious health, environmental, and data privacy concerns.

Residents reported that the dumping, which often occurs at night, has polluted local water sources, affected livestock, and caused health issues among locals. Landowners have repeatedly complained to authorities, but the issue remains unresolved.

Police suspect trucks, allegedly carrying waste for a nearby paper mill, are involved in the illegal dumping. Despite this, no action has been taken to monitor or identify the vehicles, even though installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations has been suggested.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also criticised the DMK government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to Kerala’s waste dumping.

In a post on X, Annamalai said, “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is ceding Tamil Nadu’s rights, including Cauvery water, to states ruled by his coalition parties, has allowed border districts like Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli to be turned into a garbage dump for the Communist government of Kerala.”

He further alleged that border check posts meant to prevent such illegal waste transportation have become “collection centres.”

Annamalai warned that if such incidents continue, the BJP would mobilise public support in January 2025. He stated, “We will load the biomedical waste and garbage into trucks and dump it back in Kerala. I will travel in the first truck.”

Resident associations in Tirunelveli have echoed the demand for immediate action to stop the illegal dumping and urged authorities to ensure stricter monitoring at border check posts. The District Collector has directed local officials and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to investigate the matter, and an FIR is expected soon.

