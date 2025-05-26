AIADMK will end DMK’s ‘family rule’ in 2026, claims EPS

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, asserting that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s hopes of retaining power in the 2026 Assembly elections would be crushed by the AIADMK’s resurgence.

Addressing party cadres after hoisting the AIADMK flag on a newly installed 126-foot-tall flagpole in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district, Palaniswami declared that the people have grown disillusioned with the DMK’s “family-centric and dynastic politics.”

He expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power in the next Assembly elections and put an end to what he described as misgovernance and nepotism.

“The people will not tolerate this brand of dynastic politics anymore. The AIADMK is the only party that can deliver good governance without favouring family or personal interests. The countdown has begun for DMK’s exit from power,” he said to thunderous applause from party workers.

As part of the public event, Palaniswami also distributed welfare measures and assistance to several poor and underprivileged individuals, underscoring the AIADMK’s continued commitment to grassroots outreach.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami took to social media to launch a fresh round of criticism against Chief Minister Stalin, particularly targeting his recent visit to Delhi.

In a sharp post, the AIADMK leader questioned the identity of one ‘Ritish’, who is reportedly closely associated with Stalin’s son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“Who is Ritish? What is his connection to the Chief Minister’s family? How has he amassed so much wealth in a short span of time?” said Palaniswami, challenging the Chief Minister to come clean on the issue.

He demanded that Stalin clarify the nature of the relationship between his son and Ritish and reveal the source of the latter’s alleged financial rise.

The remarks are part of the AIADMK’s broader strategy to intensify attacks on the DMK’s leadership ahead of the 2026 polls by raising issues related to corruption, cronyism, and governance failure.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.