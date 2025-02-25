AIADMK under present leadership heading for decline: Pannerselvam

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has said the AIADMK, under its current leadership, is heading towards decline.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, OPS criticized the party’s leadership, asserting that “hypocrisy will not succeed”.

He reminded that former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had once likened him to Bharata, Lord Ram’s younger brother, for his loyalty.

Panneerselvam emphasised that Jayalalithaa had recognised his sincerity and loyalty towards the AIADMK, winning praise from none other than Amma (Jayalalithaa) herself. However, he refrained from directly mentioning the name of Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

“AIADMK’s downfall is imminent unless arrogant hypocrites are removed,” he declared.

“Treachery will definitely be defeated, hypocrisy will be crushed, and the ungrateful will be cast away.”

The former CM reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Jayalalithaa, who had elevated him to the position of Chief Minister. He stated, “This is not my claim; Amma herself said that ‘Brother Panneerselvam made history by returning the throne to its rightful person.’ Idhaya Deivam (Goddess of Heart, as Jayalalithaa was revered) proudly compared me to Bharata.”

Describing AIADMK as a sinking ship, he remarked, “No one boards a sinking vessel.”

He warned that unless the party eliminates those he described as “embodiments of treachery and falsehood,” destruction would be inevitable. “Otherwise, downfall is certain.”

OPS further stated that the sin of treachery cannot be erased. Citing Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, he said, “All things come to those who wait.”

“Wait until May 2026,” he added. “We will then see who will rule Tamil Nadu. The ungrateful will be cast out. Treachery will fall. Hypocrisy will be crushed.”

It is worth noting that on February 23, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) sharply criticised Panneerselvam, dismissing the possibility of reinstating him and other expelled leaders into the party.

In a letter addressed to AIADMK cadres on the eve of Jayalalithaa’s 77th birthday, EPS wrote: “Can a wolf and a lamb coexist? Can weeds and crops grow together to yield a good harvest? Can a loyalist and a traitor stand together? I can hear you all say - it’s impossible.”

