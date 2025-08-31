Ahmedabad: Union Minister C.R. Paatil launches book 'Jalkranti', praises water conservation movement

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Ahmedabad witnessed the launch of 'Jalkranti', a book penned by Mansukh Suvagiya -- regarded as the pioneer of Gujarat's grassroots water revolution, at the hands of Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil.

The event drew the presence of senior Ministers, MPs, and social leaders, underlining the growing relevance of water management in the state's development narrative.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Patil lauded Suvagiya's decades-long commitment to water conservation, noting that he has led the construction of more than 3,200 check dams and lakes across 300 villages.

The Union Minister described 'Jalkranti' not merely as a book, but as a "Gita on water", calling it a guiding force for tackling future water crises.

He also highlighted the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' campaign, which has led to the creation of 3.2 million water structures across 611 districts in just eight months, terming it a remarkable achievement.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel recalled how Suvagiya initiated the water conservation movement during Saurashtra's severe drought years, awakening public consciousness about rainwater harvesting.

Other leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, praised the Jalkranti Trust for spreading awareness on water conservation, while acknowledging Union government's initiatives like 'Nal se Jal', which has ensured piped water supply to rural households.

The launch ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Mulubhai Bera and Mukesh Patel, former Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Vallabh Kakadiya, Somnath Trust trustee P.K. Laheri, and several social leaders.

Gujarat has undertaken extensive water conservation efforts over the years, focusing on check dams, step-wells, farm ponds, and canal networks to address its arid climate and recurrent droughts.

The state pioneered the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana to recharge groundwater and desilt rivers, while the Narmada canal network has been extended with drip irrigation and micro-irrigation systems to save water.

Community-driven watershed projects, rooftop rainwater harvesting in cities, and the revival of traditional water structures have further strengthened resilience.

These initiatives, combined with strict monitoring of groundwater use and emphasis on water recycling in industries, have made Gujarat one of the leading states in sustainable water management in India.

