Ahmedabad student murder sparks protests; NSUI demands school closure

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Protests intensified in Ahmedabad over the murder of a Class 10 student Nayan Santani, who was stabbed to death by a junior outside the Seventh Day Adventist School on August 19.

The student wing of the Congress, NSUI, staged demonstrations demanding that the school be shut down, alleging negligence by authorities.

Several NSUI members were detained after clashing with police while trying to storm the campus. Police have detained the accused Class 8 student and registered an FIR.

Over 500 people have also been booked in connection with Thursday’s violence on the campus.

Meanwhile, chats purportedly of the accused with a friend on Instagram where he confessed to the crime and was advised to go “underground” have surfaced online.

The unrest comes a day after a mob vandalised the school, damaging property worth lakhs and attacking staff members.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a bandh, forcing nearly 200 schools in Maninagar, Khokhara and Isanpur areas to remain closed.

Parents and students also joined the protests, carrying placards and accusing the school of ignoring repeated complaints of thefts and fights on the premises.

“What are you teaching the students after taking lakhs of rupees? The school never takes any responsibility. Had the management acted, this would not have happened,” said one parent.

The victim’s family has alleged further negligence, claiming the school failed to call an ambulance on time and later summoned a water tanker to wash away bloodstains — an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

CCTV footage captured the stabbing, while a security guard spotted the accused fleeing from the back gate.

District education authorities have flagged the incident as a case of “serious negligence” and ordered a shift to online classes, pending further security arrangements and investigation. The Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought a detailed report from the school as part of the probing process.

