Ahmedabad to set up first CNG-powered dog crematorium as a part of animal welfare

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Ahmedabad is set to get its first dedicated dog crematorium, with the Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) announcing plans to establish a CNG-powered animal cremator at its ABC Centre in Behrampura, officials said on Thursday.

The facility, to be procured through North East Machine Karmasand Agency at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, is expected to become operational within four months.

The move is part of CNCD's wider animal welfare initiatives, which include stray dog vaccination drives, deworming, pet dog registrations, and veterinary care.

Officials said the facility will ensure the final disposal of deceased animals is done using scientific and eco-friendly methods.

Equipped with a dual-chamber system, a 30-foot chimney, and operating temperatures between 900°C and 1200°C, the crematorium will run on CNG and can handle two large dogs simultaneously.

Smoke emissions will be odourless and colourless, making it compliant with environmental standards.

At present, Ahmedabad has more than 18,000 registered pet dogs.

While many owners treat their pets as family, dignified cremation facilities have so far been lacking in the city.

Six months ago, AMC had set up a smaller organ cremator for the disposal of remains collected during neutering operations of stray dogs, which has functioned successfully.

Depending on the success of the Behrampura crematorium, AMC plans to expand the service by setting up additional facilities in the city, further strengthening its animal welfare infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in response to escalating dog bite reports -- nearly 2,000 incidents daily in Delhi, the Supreme Court issued a suo moto directive on August 11 calling for the urgent removal of all stray dogs from streets across Delhi–NCR.

Authorities have been instructed to round up 5,000 dogs from high-risk areas within six to eight weeks, sterilise and vaccinate them, and house them in dedicated shelters equipped with CCTV surveillance and animal helplines, while forbidding their return to public spaces.

The court, emphasising public safety for children and the elderly, warned of strict legal consequences for any resistance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.