Ahmedabad police bust Syrian gang collecting fake Gaza donations; one arrested

Ahmedabad, Aug 23 (IANS) In a major operation, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has busted a Syrian gang that was collecting donations from local mosques by falsely claiming to be victims of the Gaza conflict. One of the gang members, Ali Meghat Alzahar (23), was arrested from a hotel.

According to the investigation, the gang comprises six members who travelled from Damascus, Syria via Abu Dhabi, arriving in Kolkata on July 22 and subsequently reaching Ahmedabad on August 1. The police are currently searching for other key suspects, identified as Ahmed Alhabash, Zakaria Alzahar, and Yusuf Alzahar, while two more members remain unidentified and are on the run.

Authorities recovered $3,600 in cash and Rs 25,000 from Ali. During interrogation, it was revealed that the group was emotionally manipulating people in mosques by presenting themselves as war victims from Gaza. However, they failed to provide any credible proof that the funds collected were being sent to Gaza or used for humanitarian purposes.

JCP (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal stated, “We received intelligence about suspicious individuals claiming to be Palestinians, speaking Arabic, and collecting money in city mosques. The interrogation of Ali has provided us with crucial leads. We are now thoroughly examining his mobile phone, passport, and other documents.”

It was found that Ali had entered India on a tourist visa and had travelled to multiple cities. He pretended to be from Gaza and made emotional appeals to raise funds. During questioning, he feigned only knowing Arabic and claimed that the injury marks on his body were war wounds.

The Crime Branch suspects that the gang may be violating visa regulations and could pose a threat to internal security. The case is now under joint investigation by central and state agencies.

Sources indicate that the gang had first assembled in Lebanon before entering India. Their fund collection methods were discreet and conducted through cash and online channels. Authorities are investigating the true purpose and destination of the funds.

Deportation and blacklisting procedures have already been initiated against Ali, and his associates’ passports are under scrutiny. The police are also analysing CCTV footage, mobile data, and banking transactions from August 1 onward to trace the full extent of the gang’s activities.

