Ahmedabad plane crash aftermath: 5 medical hostel buildings vacated; over 150 resident docs relocated

Ahmedabad, June 14 (IANS) Following the Air India plane crash near Civil Hospital, five residential buildings housing medical students and super-specialty PG residents have been fully vacated due to structural damage and ongoing investigations.

The impacted buildings -- Atulyam 1, 2, 3, and 4 -- located near Ghoda Camp, along with another associated hostel building of B.J. Medical College and allied hospitals, have been declared unsafe for now.

Authorities have shifted more than 150 resident doctors from Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI), Civil Hospital, and the Heart Hospital to alternative accommodations. Each Atulyam building consists of 23 quarters, with 2–3 rooms per unit.

Some housed entire families while others were shared by 5–6 resident doctors. Atulyam-2 was primarily occupied by GCRI residents.

Atulyam-3 included those from Civil, Heart, and GCRI while Atulyam-1 and 4 hosted doctors from various super-specialty branches.

When the crash occurred in the afternoon, most residents were on duty in OPDs and operation theatres, avoiding casualties. Those inside at the time escaped by running out or jumping over barriers. Structural assessments revealed one building with severe damage and three others with moderate impact.

As a safety measure, all five buildings have been vacated pending further inspection.

Temporary accommodations have been arranged at special rooms in the old cancer building, Mithila quarters, Dental Faculty quarters and Hospital Staff quarters.

About 80–90 GCRI residents and 70 Civil Hospital residents have been relocated. Once structural audits are complete, authorities may allow return to the least-damaged buildings in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Security Guard (NSG) has been deployed at the site of the Air India crash in Meghaninagar, where a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down on Thursday afternoon. Among the worst-hit was a hostel building, where the aircraft’s tail remains embedded.

While central and state agencies continue relief and rescue operations, officials confirmed that the NSG team is assisting on-ground but does not hold any investigative mandate in the case. NSG commandos were seen near the damaged hostel, helping secure the area amid ongoing recovery efforts.

The investigation is being spearheaded by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ahmedabad Crime Branch, and local police.

