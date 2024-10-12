‘Ahilya Lok’ will be developed in Maheshwar, says MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that the state government will develop 'Ahilya Lok' in Maheshwar in Khargon district.

The Chief Minister said Devi Ahilyabai had given a new identity to Maheshwar which is the 'karmabhoomi' of Devi Ahilyabai. “It would see all-around growth, including industrial and tourism sectors,” he said while addressing the Shastra Puja programme organised on the occasion of ‘Dussehra’ at Lokmata Ahilya Bai’s Karmabhoomi (Workplace) in Maheshwar.

The Chief Minister added that Devi Ahilyabai worked on the principles of "sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas" while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following those same principles to ensure a better future for the country.

The Chief Minister also performed 'shastra pujan' (prayer of weapon). "Maheshwar was chosen for Shastra Puja because Lokmata Devi Ahilya has been a symbol of good governance and public welfare," he said.

He added that Ahilyabai worked for the empowerment of women. “She built separate ghats for women on the banks of Narmada. Lokmata Ahilyabai ran her kingdom with complete efficiency as a guardian of the people even after the death of her beloved kins,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that shastra is a symbol of self-defence and fight against injustice and exploitation. “Religion and country can be protected only with the help of weapons,” he said.

He also thanked the Maharashtra government for renaming Ahmednagar city.

Ahilyabai Holkar was the noble queen of the Maratha empire. She was born into a Marathi Hindu family to Mankoji Shinde and Sushila Shinde at Chondi village in Ahmednagar district in 1725.

After the demise of her husband Khanderao Holkar and father-in-law Malharrao Holkar, Ahilyabai herself took control of the the affairs of the Holkar dynasty.

She constructed hundreds of temples and dharamshalas across the country.

