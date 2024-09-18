Agricultural fair opens in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

Kabul, Sep 18 (IANS) A two-day fair held to display local agricultural products opened in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, provincial agricultural directorate official Mohammad Farooq said on Wednesday.

In order to support local agricultural products and develop the agriculture sector in the country, the official noted that more exhibitions would be held in the future, Xinhua news agency reported.

A variety of local agricultural products have been put on display in 60 kiosks including 30 booths run by women at the two-day exhibition that will conclude on Wednesday evening.

Welcoming the step, a stall-runner at the exhibition, Safa Zaki urged the Afghan administration to organise such agricultural fairs abroad to pave the way for exporting local agricultural products to foreign countries.

Similar exhibitions were held in the Afghan capital Kabul and western Herat city a couple of months ago.

