After Punjab, Himachal too initiates crackdown to dismantle drug mafias

Shimla, March 1 (IANS) Days after Punjab announced a crusade against drugs, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday directed the police to initiate a massive crackdown to dismantle the drug network in a mission mode for six months by constituting a Special Task Force.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here, Sukhu instructed to take stringent action against the drug peddlers.

He was categorically clear in saying that no one, including government employees, involved in the drug trade will be spared.

Taking a firm stand against the drug traffickers, he also ordered strict action against the government employees found involved in such illegal activities.

Without mincing words, he said the government employees against whom concrete evidences of drug smuggling has been found will be terminated from the service. Sukhu emphasized on implementing the PIT-NDPS Act in letter and spirit to ensure stern action against drug peddlers.

He asked the officers, “Why is there delay in processing the PIT-NDPS cases. Review all the cases within one week and dispose them of.”

He said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug menace.

“The properties of the drug peddlers and their associates must be attached and directed the Police Department to investigate the bank accounts of the suspects.”

He said the Anti-Narcotics Task Force would be strengthened and additionally a Special Task Force would also be notified to combat the drug menace headed by a senior police officer.

Reiterating his commitment to secure the future of the youth, the Chief Minister said in a statement that he would monitor the anti-drug campaign on a regular basis.

He also instructed the police to conduct mapping of drug peddlers and victims up to the panchayat level and submit the report by March 15.

He said that panchayat representatives and ‘nambardars’ would also be roped in to combat this menace. Sukhu also directed to enhance the vigilance of pharma companies and said the licences would be cancelled for those companies who are found involved in the illegal sale of psychotropic drugs.

He said a first information report (FIR) would be registered against such companies and renewal of the licences would not be allowed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.