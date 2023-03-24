After new party chief, more changes on the cards in Rajasthan BJP

As per sources, there is a possibility of reshuffle on different levels to form new equations within the organisation to ensure that the lotus blooms in the election year.

The appointment of the new state president is being seen as the beginning of several changes.

Sources said that the state in-charge and the general secretary of the organisation can also be changed. A new team will be formed and BJP will enter the election field with this team.

Party sources said that each president makes his own team in the organisation. After the appointment of C.P. Joshi, there will definitely be some changes from the state executive to the district level, they added.

Assembly elections are to be held after eight months, and soon after that there will be Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, the work of appointments at the organisation level is expected to be done soon.

Among the party circles, there are discussions that C.P. Joshi's first biggest challenge will be to take along all the factions of the party and create a leadership. In such a situation, it is believed that a good mix of senior and new generation will be kept in the team. Dissatisfied leaders will also be dealt with.

The new state president will also have the task of putting the election preparations on ground. This time the BJP is working on the model of micro booth management. Election committees are to be formed in the coming days. The campaign committee is the most important among the election committees, the political narrative will be decided by the faces involved in it.

The central leadership will decide on the faces to be included in the election committees, but the faces included in these will also give an indication about the future leadership.

Speculation is rife that there will be a change in the BJP at the level of organisation general secretary and state in-charge too. There have been talks of change for a long time on the post of Organisation General Secretary.

This position holds a key role in the BJP, as the coordination work with the RSS is the responsibility of the General Secretary. The current Organisation General Secretary, Chandrashekhar was sent to Rajasthan while BJP was in power. The decision to change his responsibility is also likely to be taken soon, said sources adding that two Brahmin faces, (Brahmin state president and Brahmin organisation general secretary) can't be together. So definitely there shall be change on this level too, sources added.

