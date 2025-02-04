After Mexico, Canada buys itself s a reprieve from Trump’s tariff hikes

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) Tariff hikes on Canada will also be delayed by a month as it brought itself a brief reprieve with a promise of $1.3 billion on measures to stop the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants into the US through the northern border.

Mexico won itself a similar reprieve earlier with the commitment of 10,000 troops to its border with the US.

Additional tariffs of 25 per cent on imports from Mexico and Canada were to go into effect from Tuesday over the flow of undocumented migrants and drugs into the US through their borders. A lower 10 per cent hike is coming in China, but there were no talks ahead of it.

Canada and the US announced the months delay in social media posts by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump after their second conversation of the day Monday afternoon. “Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns.

“Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, ‘reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl’.”

Trump said further: “Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are, and will be, working on protecting the Border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the Border, launch a Canada-US Joint Strike Force to combat organised crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organised crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

In conclusion, he said, “As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

Earlier in the day, Trump announced a similar reprieve of 30 days for the tariff hike on Mexico and indicated a “deal” could be coming.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after the Mexican leader announced the delay in a post on X.

Trump added: “It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period.”

During this one month negotiations will be held with Mexico which he headed on the American side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries.” Trump wrote in conclusion.

