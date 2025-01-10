After India, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to visit China

Beijing, Jan 10 (IANS) At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will pay a state visit to China from January 14 to 17, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.

The visit, the first one to China by President Dissanayake since taking office, is of great significance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, Guo Jiakun, also a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, told a news briefing on the same day.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold talks with President Dissanayake. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji will also meet with him respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dissanayake had last month visited India, his first official foreign visit since assuming office in September.

After returning home, the Lankan President had labelled his three-day India visit as quite "successful", emphasising that he had "productive discussions" with the Indian leadership and business community during the trip.

The delegation that accompanied Dissanayake also included Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, as well as Labour Minister and Economic Development Deputy Minister Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

The Lankan President asserted that his visit has paved the way for further development of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"We faced an unprecedented economic crisis two years ago and India supported us immensely to come out of that quagmire. It has also helped us immensely after that, especially in the debt-free structuring process. I know that Sri Lanka secures a very significant place in the foreign policy of India. PM Modi assured us full support and he also assured us that he will always protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka," said Dissanayake.

He had also reiterated Sri Lanka's stated position of not permitting its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability.

"I have given an assurance to the Prime Minister of India that we will not allow our land to be used in any way in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India. The cooperation with India will certainly flourish and I want to reassure our continued support to India," the visiting Lankan President stated during the joint press conference.

While speaking at the State Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, he spotlighted that the bonds between Sri Lanka and India transcend diplomacy and geographical proximity as the bilateral relationship is civilisationally linked and defined by mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared destiny.

"The strength of our partnership lies in collective action. It is through collaborative efforts that we can address the new and evolving challenges that transcend borders, whether they be in addressing environmental concerns, combating terrorism, or ensuring economic growth that benefits all citizens globally. Sri Lanka remains committed to fostering deeper cooperation with India, as a leader of the global South, to harness the opportunities of the 21st century for future generations to thrive in an interconnected and interdependent world," said Dissanayake.

