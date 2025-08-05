After Bengal, Bengali language row spreads to Tripura; CPI-M, TMP slam Delhi Police

Agartala, Aug 5 (IANS) Main opposition CPI-M and the ruling BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on Tuesday, criticised the Delhi Police for referring to Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language".

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, who is also the Tripura CPI-M Secretary, said that Bengali language (also known as Bangla language) is one of the 22 Indian languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"In Northeast India, there are many languages with more than 200 dialects. One should not be identified with his language. Due respect must be given to all people irrespective of his mother tongue and culture," said Chaudhury, also a former Minister.

He added that the way Delhi Police presented the matter is most unfortunate and there is no language in the world as "Bangladeshi language".

Chaudhury, also a CPI-M Politburo member, told the media that Bengali is the second most spoken language in India after Hindi.

The Left leader alleges that hate activities against Bengali language and speakers in BJP-ruled states are often reported.

"The national anthem of India was written in Bengali, and now the language is being insulted," he claimed.

The outcry intensified first in West Bengal, then in Tripura, and other states after a letter from a Delhi Police Inspector at the Lodhi Colony police station -- seeking a translator for the "Bangladeshi language" in connection with a matter at Banga Bhawan (the guest house of the West Bengal government in national capital) -- went viral on social media.

The use of the term "Bangladeshi language" to refer to Bangla sparked strong protests and criticism in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and other states.

BJP's ally TMP also criticised the Delhi Police for terming Bengali language as "Bangladeshi language".

TMP Supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said that it is most unexpected to refer Bengali language as a 'Bangladeshi language' by the Delhi Police.

"Today it is Bengali, tomorrow it can be any other language. There is no such thing called Bangladeshi language. People of Bangladesh also spoke in Bengali language. The Bengali language also has different dialects," Debbarma told the media.

He said: "We should not forget that our national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' was originally composed in Bengali by Rabindranath Tagore. In our Northeast region there are many languages with more than 200 dialects. People should be respectful of each other's languages."

TMP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura and the tribal-based party has two Ministers in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at the Delhi Police, saying that referring to Bengali language as "Bangladeshi language" was "insulting, anti-national and unconstitutional".

