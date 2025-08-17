After 1.5 years, PM Modi to take Metro ride in Kolkata again on Aug 22

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) After one and a half years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take a Metro ride again in Kolkata. On August 22, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three new Metro lines in and around the city. He will also visit one of the newly opened Metro lines himself and take a ride.

West Bengal BJP president and MP Samik Bhattacharya announced this at a press conference on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister will first reach Jessore Road Metro station by road from Kolkata Airport. He will inaugurate the metro service by standing at that station. He will then take the first train and go from Jessore Road station to Jai Hind Airport Metro station. After that, he will take the metro from Airport station and return to Jessore Road station. From there, he will reach Dum Dum Central Jail Ground by road where his administrative and political meetings will be held," said Bhattacharya.

This will be the second time the Prime Minister will take a Metro ride in Kolkata. In March 2024, PM Modi had inaugurated the country's first underwater metro in Kolkata and took the first ride under river Hooghly.

During his upcoming visit, PM Modi is going to inaugurate the extended services on the Orange Line (New Garia to Airport) and the Green Line (Sector Five to Howrah Maidan).

He had earlier inaugurated the services on the Orange Line from New Garia to Ruby (Hemant Mukherjee Station). This time, he will start passenger services from Ruby to Beliaghata. As a result, metro services will be available along the entire stretch of EM Bypass from New Garia to Beliaghata.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya also attacked the West Bengal government, saying that 43 railway projects are stuck in the state.

"If a state does not have a specific land policy and if a government announces after coming to power that we will not acquire even a single square foot of land, then how can such railway projects be implemented?" Bhattacharya asked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.