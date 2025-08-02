Afghanistan: Twin road mishaps claim seven lives in Badakhshan

Kabul, Aug 2 (IANS) Twin road accidents have left seven commuters dead and injured another in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, said a news release of the provincial police office.

In the first accident, which took place in Shahr-i-Bazarg district, five travellers lost their lives and another was badly injured, the news release said.

In a similar accident, two commuters were killed after their car turned turtle in the neighbouring Raghistan district on the same day, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a similar incident on July 31, one person was killed and 14 others injured after their vehicle veered off the road and turned turtle in central Afghanistan's Bamiyan province, the state-owned Bakhtar News Agency reported.

The mishap occurred in the Kotal Bukak area of Yakawlang district, where a mini-bus overturned due to a technical fault, killing one traveller on the spot and injuring 14 others, including women and children, Bakhtar quoted Mohammad Khawani Rasa, provincial police spokesman, as saying.

According to Rasa, all the injured were transported to nearby health centres for treatment.

Further, on July 28, at least six commuters lost their lives and 30 others sustained injuries in a highway crash in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province.

The fatal accident occurred Monday afternoon in Askarkot region, Qarabagh district, on the main highway connecting southern Kandahar to the capital, Kabul, the official media outlet quoted Mohammad Zark Zirak, head of the provincial public health, as saying.

A bus hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, killing six people on the spot and injuring 30 others, said Zirak.

The injured have been shifted to nearby health centres, with five in critical condition, the official added.

Road incidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to reckless driving on congested roads and the lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways.

