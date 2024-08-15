Afghan police arrest 33 over drug trafficking

Kabul, Aug 15 (IANS) Afghanistan's counter-narcotics police have arrested 33 people over drug trafficking, seizing 9,940 stimulant tablets and other illicit drugs, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

The contraband was discovered in counter-narcotics operations, the statement read.

Similarly, Afghan police have broken up a gang of robbers and arrested four members of the band in the western Herat province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 30, Afghanistan's counter-narcotics police arrested six people over drug trafficking, seizing 370 kg of illegal drugs in the eastern Nangarhar province, provincial police reported.

The contraband including 260 kg of methamphetamine was discovered during operations conducted on the outskirts of Jalalabad, the provincial capital, and in some districts of the province.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, and drug production and trafficking across the country. In order to achieve this, the government banned poppy cultivation, drug processing, and trafficking in April 2022.

