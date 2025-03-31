Affordable healthcare: Kashi residents hail Jan Aushadhi scheme for low-cost medicines

Varanasi, March 31 (IANS) The Narendra Modi-led central government has been running several welfare schemes focused on the common people, and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is one of them, benefiting the residents of Kashi as well. Under this scheme, medicines are provided at cheaper rates at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

At the Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras, customers receive high-quality generic medicines at lower prices, helping them save economically.

Pradeep Kumar, the operator of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Varanasi, told IANS, “In Varanasi, near Bhelupur Police Station, there is a Jan Aushadhi Kendra. This Kendra has almost all kinds of medicines available. I have been running this shop for the past 7-8 years. Many people come here to buy medicines. They are benefiting economically. Medicines that used to cost around 10 to 12 thousand rupees in the market are available here for 1,000 to 1,200 rupees.”

Sunil Upadhyay, a customer who regularly buys medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said, “I always buy medicines from the Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Earlier, the allopathy medicines I used to take were very expensive. Here, I get the same medicines at an 80 to 90 per cent discount.”

Another customer, Gopal Maurya, praised the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, saying, “Medicines that used to cost 100 rupees outside are available here for just 20 to 30 rupees. This centre is very beneficial for the people.”

Abhishek Pandey, who also bought medicines from the centre, stated, “The medicines that are expensive in the market are available here at affordable rates. This is a great help to people. The scheme initiated by PM Modi is beneficial for all sections of society, especially for the lower-income groups.”

The Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana, launched by the Pharmaceuticals Department, aims to provide affordable, high-quality medicines to the public. Jan Aushadhi stores have been established to offer generic medicines at lower prices, but with the same quality and effectiveness as expensive branded medicines.

