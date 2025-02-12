Adil Rashid dismisses Virat Kohli for record-equalling 11th time across formats

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (IANS) England’s seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid dismissed India star batter Virat Kohli for the 11th time in international cricket during the third ODI here at Narendra Modi Stadium.

With this dismissal, Rashid has now joined an group of bowlers who have troubled Kohli the most in international cricket. He stands alongside New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, both of whom have also dismissed Kohli 11 times across formats.

During the Ahmedabad encounter, Rashid outfoxed Kohli with a well-flighted delivery that turned sharply, catching the outside edge before being safely pouched by wicketkeeper Phil Salt. It marked the second successive match in which Rashid had dismissed Kohli in a similar fashion, having also claimed his wicket in the second ODI in Pune.

Rashid’s success against Kohli has been spread across all three formats, with five dismissals in ODIs, four in Tests, and two in T20Is. His ability to deceive Kohli with his variations and sharp turn has made him one of the most effective spinners against the Indian stalwart.

Earlier in the match, Kohli notched up his 73rd ODI half century in fifty balls after opener Shubman Gill brought up his back-to-back half-centuries and soon converted it into his seventh ODI ton in 95 deliveries.

Last match centurion, skipper Rohit Sharma got out early on Wednesday, scoring just one run.

At the time of writing the story, Indian are at 214 /2 in 30 overs with Gill batting at 105 along with Shreyas Iyer, who is at 49

Bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli the most in international cricket:

Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 11 dismissals in 37 matches

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 dismissals in 29 matches

Adil Rashid (England) – 11 dismissals in 34 matches

Moeen Ali (England) – 10 dismissals in 41 matches

James Anderson (England) – 10 dismissals in 37 matches

