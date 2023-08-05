Adhir to meet Om Birla to submit SC order of stay on Rahul's conviction

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is all set to meet Speaker Om Birla to submit the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

In a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

After the court order, party president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the government saying that they disqualified him within 24 hours of the court order, "lets see whether they reinstate his membership with the same speed."

Notably, the Apex Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname remarks defamation case saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years on him.

