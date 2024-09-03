Adani Women's DPL T20: Upasana Yadav stars in North Delhi Strikers Women’s 53-run win

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Upasana Yadav’s outstanding half-century helped the North Delhi Strikers Women to a commanding 53-run victory over the Central Delhi Queens in their opening match of the Adani Women’s Delhi Premier League T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

Upasana Yadav’s 73 off 62, along with Ayushi Soni’s unbeaten 38, propelled the Strikers to a total of 134/4. Nazma Sultana then starred with the ball, taking 4-14 to restrict the Central Delhi Queens to 82/7.

Chasing 135, the Central Delhi Queens struggled in the Power-play. Openers Laxmi Yadav (12 off 20) and Neha Chillar (12 off 26) were bogged down, and Yadav fell to Sultana on the final ball of the sixth over, leaving the Queens at 21/1.

The wickets began to tumble as Sultana cleaned up Neha Chillar while Antra bagged Armeet Kaur (2 off 4). Vandana Sharma and Deeksha Chaturvedi also fell quickly to add to Central Delhi Queens’ woes.

Shivi Sharma (24 not out off 34) and Paruniki Sisodia (16 off 37) built an arduous 33-run partnership, but their efforts were in vain. Sultana would go on to pick up Sisodia and Mayuri Singh as the Central Delhi Queens finished at 82/7 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat first, the North Delhi Strikers Women were buoyed by opener Upasana Yadav’s (73 off 62) half-century that was studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes. Despite losing Mansi Sharma and Riya Shokeen cheaply in the Power-play, Upasana combined with Ayushi Soni (38* off 43) for a massive 73-run partnership in 78 deliveries to dominate the middle overs.

Neha Chillar broke through for the Central Delhi Queens, castling Upasana in the 17th over followed by the wicket of Nazma Sultana in consecutive deliveries. Monica (10 off 6) and Ayushi Soni put on a brisk 22 runs in 15 balls and remained unbeaten.

While Ayushi started slowly, she finished strong and crafted two boundaries in the final over, as North Delhi Strikers Women posted 134/4 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

North Delhi Strikers Women 134/4 in 20 overs (Upasana Yadav 73, Ayushi Soni 38*; Neha Chillar 2-14, Parunika Sisodia 1-20, Mahi Chauhan 1-32) lost to Central Delhi Queens 82/7 in 20 overs (Shivi Sharma 24*, Paruniki Sisodia 16; Nazma Sultana 4-17) by 53 runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.