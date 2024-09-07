Adani DPL T20: South Delhi Superstarz in final after semis with Purani Dilli 6 abandoned due to rain

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The semifinal 2 match of the Adani Men's Delhi Premier League T20 between South Delhi Superstarz and Purani Dilli 6 was abandoned on Saturday due to rain without a single ball bowled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

As per the rules of the tournament, the team that is placed higher in the points table will advance to the final of the tournament.

South Delhi Superstarz, having finished second in the points table with 13 points in 10 matches, have progressed to the final. Meanwhile, Purani Dilli 6, who finished third with 10 points, have been eliminated.

East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz will square off against each other in the final of the Adani Delhi Premier League T20 on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On Friday, a late onslaught by Harsh Tyagi and Kavya Gupta powered East Delhi Riders to a four-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers in a rain-shortened first semifinal.

A one-and-a-half-hour delay had reduced the game to 18 overs per side, and North Delhi Strikers put up 173/4. In reply, East Delhi Riders chased down the target in 17.3 overs, courtesy of Harsh Tyagi's unbeaten 43 off 17.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.